BJP protests against Congress leader’s remarks on PM’s mother at Nagaon

NAGAON: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a massive protest in front of the Congress office, Rajiv Bhawan, at Nagaon on Monday. The protest was against the alleged indecent remarks made by Congress and INDIA bloc leaders about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother.

Thousands of BJP workers and leaders, led by Nagaon BJP President Ranjit Bordoloi, District Prabhari Dev Pradip Bora, and others, marched from the BJP office to the Congress headquarters, raising slogans against Rahul Gandhi, Assam Pradesh Congress President Gaurav Gogoi, and the Congress party.

During the stir, the protesters demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his alleged remarks, which they claimed insulted the entire womanhood.

The situation turned tense when BJP workers tried to break through the barricades and approach the Congress office, leading to a scuffle with Congress workers. The police intervened to control the situation.

Nagaon District Congress Committee organized a press conference, where Congress leader Mrinal Hazarika criticized the police’s role in the incident. Hazarika claimed that several Congress workers were injured during the protest and accused BJP workers of attacking Congress workers at the district Congress office.

