Assam: Mass wedding for 27 tea garden couples organized in Dhekiajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: In a remarkable gesture of social commitment and compassion, a philanthropic couple from Guwahati, Reena and Sanjay Agarwal, organized a grand mass wedding ceremony for 27 underprivileged couples from tea garden communities near Dhekiajuli on Saturday. The event, held at the Panbari Shiv Mandir community hall, was marked by traditional Vedic rituals, sacred chants, and the joyous blessings of family members and well-wishers.

The ceremony witnessed the solemnization of marriages of 27 couples, including one visually impaired couple, in an atmosphere filled with devotion and celebration. The initiative aimed to support economically disadvantaged families by easing the financial burden associated with marriage ceremonies.

Sanjay Agarwal, a Financial Service Provider and Co-owner of Pushpgeet Financial associated with Motilal Oswal Financial Services, expressed deep satisfaction over the successful organization of the event. “Marriages are made in heaven, and we feel blessed to contribute in uniting these couples and helping them begin a new chapter of life with dignity and hope,” he said.

The Agarwal family revealed that the inspiration behind this noble initiative stemmed from their desire to undertake a meaningful social service ahead of their daughter’s forthcoming marriage. Turning their personal celebration into an opportunity for collective welfare, they resolved to organize the mass wedding before performing their own daughter’s Kanyadan.

The event was graced by Assam’s Health and Family Welfare Minister, Ashok Singhal, whose presence added significance to the occasion. Addressing the gathering, the minister lauded the Agarwal family’s humanitarian efforts and extended his blessings to the newlyweds for a prosperous and harmonious married life.

To ensure that the couples could begin their marital journey with stability, the Agarwal family provided a comprehensive set of essential household and personal items. These included ornaments, clothing for both bride and groom, kitchen utensils, furniture such as steel beds and bed rolls, plastic chair sets, stand fans, customized sweet packets, and cash gifts to support their new beginnings.

Following the wedding rituals, a community feast was organized, attended by nearly 1,000 residents, relatives, and well-wishers. The atmosphere was one of celebration and gratitude, with heartfelt appreciation expressed by the couples and their family members.

Also Read: BOKAKHAT: Illegal liquor dens dismantled in Kaziranga Tea Garden Areas