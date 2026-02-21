Open drain in Dhekiajuli street raises public safety concerns

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: A dangerously exposed manhole in the heart of Dhekiajuli town has raised serious public safety concerns, allegedly due to prolonged negligence by the Dhekiajuli Municipal Board. The uncovered drain, located along one of the town’s busiest commercial stretches, has become a major hazard for pedestrians and motorists alike. The gaping opening, situated on a narrow footpath beside shops and roadside vendors, poses a significant risk of accidental falls, especially during evening hours or in low visibility conditions. The danger is compounded by exposed electrical wires entangled around a utility pole next to the open drain. With vehicles parked along the roadside and pedestrians forced to navigate a constricted pathway, the likelihood of accidents has increased. As Dhekiajuli continues to grow commercially, residents argue that ensuring basic infrastructure safety should remain a priority rather than an afterthought. For now, the open manhole stands as a stark reminder of the urgent need for civic accountability and prompt municipal action.

Also Read: Will 550-drain clean-up plan end Guwahati’s flood woes?