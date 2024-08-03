Rajen Gohain holds meeting with old BJP leaders in Golaghat

GOLAGHAT: A meeting of old BJP leaders and workers was held at Golaghat on Friday with former MP from Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency and former BJP party president Rajen Gohain at Prashanti Lodge in Golaghat. The meeting lasted for about one and a half hour with ten people in Golaghat. Reporters were not informed about the nature of the conversations that took place in the meeting.

A bitter conflict is going on between new and old BJP leaders. The secret meeting with old BJP leaders and workers at a hotel in the heart of Golaghat town has now gained a lot of buzz in political circles.

