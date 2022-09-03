GUWAHATI: The government of Assam has given the green signal to a massive eviction drive in the Sonitpur district on Saturday to clear 330 acres of encroached land, according to a top official of the government.

The drive will be carried out at No. 3 Chitalmari area in Barchalla assembly constituency, currently represented by BJP MLA Ganesh Kumar Limbu, along the northern bank of Brahmaputra River.

"We are all set to carry out the eviction drive from tomorrow morning. The necessary formalities have been completed and a brigade of 1000 security personnel have arrived in the area for the operation" a senior official of the Sonitpur district administration said.

According to sources, nearly 70 percent population of the area has vacated the area however 30 percent of people are not willing to leave their homes. A notice was served to the people to vacate the area by September 3.

However, what measures will be taken for those 30 percent of people who are not willing to leave their homes is not known.

Tussles between people and security forces are bound to happen, it will be interesting to see how the security personnel will handle the situation.

After input of Jihadi activities in the state, all the police stations particularly in the areas bordering Bangladesh have been directed to keep a close watch over the villages and to take strict measures if any such case of encroachment comes to the fore.

As of now, the state authorities have closed down 3 madrassas in Morigaon, Barpeta, and Bongaigaon as they were unlicensed and had Jihadi connections.

The district authorities of Bongaigaon have demolished a Madrassa after inputs that it was linked to Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent(AQIS) and Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team(ABT).

AIUDF Chief and Dhubri MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal has criticized the Assam CM with strong words. He said " Madrassas are public properties and they can't be demolished without legal notice. Even UP CM Yogi Adityanath has stopped bulldozing Madrassas"

He also said that "If anyone is found to be linked to Jihadi activities, that person should be punished according to the law. This is not UP and Assam CM should stop emulating UP CM Yogi Adityanath"





Also Read: Stepped-Up Vigilance in NE

Also Watch:



