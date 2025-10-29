Assam: Massive fire breaks out in Kokrajhar during Chhath Puja celebrations

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Amid the festive celebrations of Chhath Puja across the state, a devastating fire broke out in Kokrajhar town due to an electrical short circuit, completely gutting a family residence.

The incident took place around 3:30 am in the Depot Road Tengapara area of Kokrajhar. According to reports, the fire broke out when the house owner and tenants had gone to the Gaurang river ghat to offer prayers for Chhath Puja. In their absence, the house suddenly caught fire, reducing all four rooms to ashes.

The blaze destroyed all household items and belongings of two families, one belonging to Tilep Mushahary and the other to tenant Bharati Das. The victims informed reporters that property worth approximately Rs 12 lakh, including furniture and personal items, was completely destroyed in the inferno.

Tragically, two college students residing in the house, Sholkha Basumatary and Dipal Mushahary, lost all their study materials, school certificates, and even their minor scholarship cheques issued by the state government just a day earlier. The heart-wrenching incident has deeply saddened both students and their families. Residents alleged that although neighbours promptly informed the police and fire service, the fire tender arrived nearly half an hour late, by which time the fire had already caused extensive damage.

However, thanks to the quick response and joint efforts of local residents, who fetched water in buckets to douse the flames, the fire was eventually brought under control, preventing it from spreading further into nearby houses. The tragic fire during the holy Chhath Puja celebrations cast a shadow of sorrow over the Kokrajhar community.

