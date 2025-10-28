Devotees gather at Kapili and Jamuna rivers for Chhath Puja in Karbi Anglong

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: The vibrant and sacred festival of Chhath Puja was celebrated with immense enthusiasm across the districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, drawing devotees to offer their prayers to the sun god (Surya Bhagwan), and his consort, Usha. The festival, a four-day spiritual observance, saw significant gatherings at key locations, including Kheroni ghat on the banks of the Kapili river and Bakoliaghat along the Jamuna river, where devotees performed rituals with devotion and unity.

The celebrations extended to several other locations across the district, such as Sildubi, Jengkha, Mailoo, Nawaibill of West Karbi Anglong district, and Diphu, Bokajan, and Borlangpher of Karbi Anglong district where devotees congregated near rivers and ponds to honour the sun god. The third day of Chhath Puja, observed on October 27, culminated in the significant ritual of Ast Surya Arghya, where devotees offered water to the setting sun, expressing gratitude for life and sustenance. The fourth and final day, set for October 28, will conclude with offerings to the rising sun, marking the end of the festival’s rigorous rituals.

