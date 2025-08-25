Assam: Massive illegal timber racket allegedly thriving in West Kamrup forest division

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Large-scale illegal logging and timber trade have allegedly been thriving in the West Kamrup forest division, with accusations that some forest officials were running a well-organized syndicate instead of protecting the reserve forests.

The West Kamrup forest division, flanked by hills and the Brahmaputra, is reportedly witnessing rampant felling of valuable trees along the Assam–Meghalaya border under Boko and Bandapara forest range. Unscrupulous traders are said to be cutting timber in bulk, producing charcoal by burning buried logs, and transporting both to various districts, including minority-dominated areas.

Sources allege that the Nagarbera Riverine Forest Office is at the centre of the racket, with the in-charge officer reportedly collecting Rs 10,000 per timber-laden truck and Rs 5,000–7,000 per charcoal-laden truck from traders. Timber shop owners are also said to be paying monthly ‘fees’ between Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000.

Forest department insiders claim that the same office charges Rs 50,000–1,00,000 for licence renewals and Rs 20,000–40,000 for each challan book (100 challans). Officer-In-Charge Nurul Hasan Saikia has confirmed that his jurisdiction includes 80 licensed timber shops and 11 timber-related enterprises.

On Friday, officials visited Bhowriabhitha village and found valuable teak being cut at the M/S Shakil Anowar Timber Shop, with leftover wood being dumped in an open field. Workers reportedly fled on seeing the officials. While West Kamrup Forest Division Officer Subodh Talukdar was informed, no immediate action was taken, and by the time a team reached the spot, no timber was recovered. Sheikh has said that the long distance between the Nagarbera office and the village hampers enforcement. The revelations have raised concerns over how a forest official alleged to be collecting lakhs in periodic payments can play any effective role in conservation.

