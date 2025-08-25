Assam: Bikram Daimari asserts BPF’s rising strength in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: “The UPPL will be zero in Udalguri and will not be able to win even a single seat. Even Pramod Boro himself has been forced to admit this,” asserted BPF youth leader Bikram Daimari, launching a scathing attack on the ruling party.

Daimari further alleged that in the past five years, the Pramod Boro-led government had not been able to construct even a single new road in Udalguri district. He said that instead, the public had been misled with false promises of transforming the region into ‘Switzerland,’ which Daimari termed as nothing more than ‘extreme deception.’ He confidently added that the people this time were prepared to bid farewell to the UPPL-BJP alliance.

According to Daimari, the visionary thinking of Hagrama Mohilary has drawn increasing public support, compelling many loyal BJP and UPPL workers to join the BPF in large numbers.

The political scenario has intensified particularly in the Bhergaon constituency, where BPF has openly begun showcasing its strength ahead of the BTC elections. Under the leadership of Bhergaon Block BPF President Bikram Daimari, regular joining ceremonies are being organized. Hundreds of active workers from both UPPL and BJP have already switched allegiance to Hagrama Mohilary’s BPF.

Amid the election fervour, Hagrama Mohilary himself staged a grand ‘Aashirbad Yatra’ in Bhergaon, which witnessed spontaneous participation of thousands of supporters. The overwhelming response during the march has been seen by many as a clear sign of shifting political equations in the Bodoland Territorial Council.

BPF is also making the failures of Pramod Boro’s five-year tenure in development its prime election weapon. The party recalls that Bhergaon, once considered a BPF stronghold, was lost in the last council elections when then-BTC Deputy chief and BPF candidate Nerson Boro was defeated by UPPL youth leader Daobaisa Boro.

The situation has now turned around, as strong protests have already begun against EM Daobaisa Boro. “If Daobaisa Boro is given a ticket in Bhergaon, the result will be zero,” warned Daimari.

Seeking to reclaim lost ground, the BPF has intensified its organizational activities. On August 24, two massive joining ceremonies were held at Hahchara and Nagachuwa VCDC, where hundreds of BJP and UPPL leaders and workers formally joined the BPF.

With this, BPF appears determined to regain its lost dominance in Bhergaon, while the mass exodus of workers from BJP and UPPL signals a turbulent road ahead for the ruling alliance in Udalguri.

Also Read: Assam: Trade union leader Late Sanjeev Dev donates eyes

Alsp Watch: