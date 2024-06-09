Assam: Massive plantation drive by Lakhimpur College of Veterinary Science on occsion of World Environment Day

LAKHIMPUR: As per the directive issued from Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat, the NSS Unit of the Lakhimpur College of Veterinary Science (LCVSc) initiated an extensive plantation drive in connection with World Environment Day celebrated on June 5. Led by LCVSc Dean Dr. Uma Ram Tamuli, the programme was conducted by the teachers, staff and students of the college in front of each department, staff residence, administrative building, dormitory, hostel etc. Saplings of a variety of medicinal plant species were planted as part of the programme, and it is anticipated that the trees would enhance the aesthetic appeal of the college grounds as they mature and preserve the local environment.

In addition, a committee, with Assistant Professor Dr. Prashanta Chabukdhara as the nodal officer, has been formed by the LCVSc Dean for the daily maintenance of the saplings planted. In this connection, the Dean already instructed everyone concerned to initiate all kinds of steps to do the needful. Dr. Tamuli informed that the 101 trees planted in connection with the Amrit Briksha Andolan last year had been well maintained. In connection with the plantation drive, a cleanliness drive across the college campus was also conducted. The Dean has expressed gratitude to everyone for the successful execution of the programmes.

Also Read: Assam: Demow Desang Rajabari Student, Hema Nayak Clears NEET 2024, Scores 574 out of 720

Also Watch: