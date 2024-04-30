Assam: Police Seize Truck Transporting 20 Cattle Illegally, Trio Apprehended in Early Morning Operation

GUWAHATI: During an operation on Tuesday law enforcement personnel from Guwahati, Assam foiled a bid to illegally transport 20 cattle to Meghalaya. This interception took place at the Jorabat checkpoint. The checkpoint is a key junction bordering Assam and Meghalaya. The incident happened around 5 am.

Sources within the police department shared crucial insights. The truck with registration number AS01KC9657 was stopped during a regular inspection. Upon investigation, officers discovered the cattle inside the truck. The officers found this without any requisite legal documentation.

The driver was identified as Phulchand Khan aged 35. His assistants were Jahidul Islam, aged 30 and Baser Ali aged 24. All are residents of Barpeta district in Assam. They were promptly apprehended.

Subsequent investigations unveiled an absence of compulsory paperwork for transportation of the animals. There were no essential documents such as ownership papers and veterinary certificates. These documents are mandated for legal transportation of cattle.

In their defense the driver, along with his aides contended they were travelling from Baghbar, Assam to Byrnihat, Meghalaya. They were ostensibly transporting cattle for legitimate purposes. But the absence of necessary legal documentation cast doubt on their venture's legitimacy.

The seized truck is now at the Jorabat Police Outpost. So are the 20 cattle, still impounded waiting for further legal proceedings. Authorities pledged to conduct a probe into this case. This will underscore any buried motives or connections to wide networks involved in illegal animal trafficking.

This intercept reinforces the ongoing efforts to curb illegal animal trade in the region. This is the work of law enforcement agencies. Illegal transportation of cattle amounts to a violation of animal welfare regulations. It also imposes significant risks on public health and safety.

As the investigation continues, authorities exhort the public to stay vigilant. They should take it upon themselves to report any suspicious activities. These should be related to animal trafficking thereby adding to the communal efforts. This can greatly aid in combating this unlawful trade.