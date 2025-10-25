Assam: Massive turnout as 5,400 children screened in Digboi and Margherita

CORRESPONDENTS

DIGBOI/DOOMDOOMA: The Tinsukia district administration conducted two major mega health camps in Digboi and Margherita under the State Government's Shushrusha Setu Abhiyan, screening nearly 5,400 children and referring over 700 for advanced treatment. These camps, part of the ongoing Seva Saptah programme, are among six planned across the district, and have been widely appreciated for bringing essential healthcare services to economically constrained families while addressing a wide range of child health issues.

The latest camp, organized at Digboi College on October 24, witnessed an impressive turnout of 2,695 children aged between 0 and 18 years. Of these, 317 were referred for advanced medical treatment after screening for more than 50 different health conditions. The camp was formally inaugurated by MLA Suren Phukan, who lauded the government's continued focus on ensuring accessible and affordable healthcare for all sections of society.

Mandira Baruah, the Co-District Commissioner of Digboi, while addressing the media, vividly explained the objectives, procedures, and significance of the mega health camp. She described it as a crucial opportunity for economically constrained beneficiaries to access quality healthcare and advanced treatment for a wide range of ailments.

She further informed that the camp involved 35 specialist doctors from various departments.

Dr Jayanta Bhattacharjee, Joint Director of Health Services, Tinsukia, also addressed the gathering and underlined the need for preventive healthcare and early intervention. He said that initiatives like Shushrusha Setu are vital for bridging healthcare gaps between rural and urban areas, ensuring that no child is left untreated.

Dr Bhattacharjee further informed that out of the six mega health camps planned across all six assembly constituencies of Tinsukia district, five have already been conducted, while the final camp was scheduled in November at Makum.

Earlier, on October 18, a similar mega health camp was held at Margherita under the same initiative. That camp recorded the participation of 2,710 children, of whom 391 were referred for further medical attention. Both camps, organized under the supervision of the National Health Mission (NHM), saw extensive collaboration between district health officials, local administrators, and community representatives.

Also Read: Guwahati: ‘Shushrusha Setu’ Benefits over 2,000 Students