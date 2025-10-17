Assam: 'Shushrusha Setu' health camp conducted in Bongaigaon District

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The mega health camp ‘Shushrusha Setu’ was held on Thursday at Srijangram under Abhayapuri, jointly organized by the Office of the Co-District Commissioner, Abhayapuri, and the Bongaigaon District Health Society. The camp was attended by Co-District Commissioner Shanta Karki Chetri, I/C Joint Director of Health Services Dr Gopal Ray, Circle Officer and I/C Health Sajesh Singh, Assistant Commissioner Prasanta Borah, Principal of Rajiv Gandhi Memorial College Zaharul Islam, and several other officials including Dr BC Sarkar, Dr PK Ray, Dr Mustafijur Rahman, Dr Bhaskar Medhi, and Dr Kalyan Ray. Focused on the health of children and adolescents below 18 years, the camp provided free consultations for over 50 types of diseases and conducted screenings for diabetes, hypertension, and cancer.

A total of 4,148 patients received treatment, while 396 were referred for advanced care. The camp also offered ABHA card registration, yoga sessions, and awareness activities, marking a significant achievement in promoting accessible healthcare at the grassroots level.

