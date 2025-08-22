Assam: Mastermind of Nagaon online trading scam arrested in New Delhi

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The mastermind behind the Nagaon trading scam, Anirban Deuri, was finally arrested in New Delhi by Nagaon police on Wednesday. Based on specific information, the Nagaon police were able to arrest Anirban Deuri from Faridabad, New Delhi, where he was hiding with his family.

According to sources, Anirban Deuri and Kashyap Phukan, along with several other youths, had opened a financial institution called ‘Bull’s Eye’ in Nagaon town a couple of years back. They had collected a large amount of money from many people by promising higher returns on investment. Several individuals, including doctors, engineers, government officials, contractors, businessmen, and journalists, had invested in their financial institution ‘Bull’s Eye.’

The institution, established in 2022, initially paid returns to investors but later became unable to do so, leading to widespread protests and unrest.

Following complaints from investors, the Nagaon police registered a case and initiated an investigation. Kashyap Phukan was out on bail and had been in touch with investors, while Anirban Deuri had been absconding. Anirban Deuri was brought to Nagaon Sadar police station early on Thursday after his arrest in New Delhi. After conducting a health check-up, the police interrogated him. Meanwhile Kashyap Phukan has also been detained and questioned by the police. Both accused were later taken to the Senior Superintendent of Police’s office for further interrogation.

The investors have demanded that the authorities take immediate action to return their invested amount. Some investors had even protested outside Kashyap Phukan’s residence, creating a tense situation. The police are expected to produce Anirban Deuri in court on Friday.

Also Read: Assam: Kalaigaon MLA lays foundation stone for road improvement project

Also watch: