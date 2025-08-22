Assam: Kalaigaon MLA lays foundation stone for road improvement project

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: Responding to the long-pending demand of residents for better road infrastructure, Kalaigaon MLA Durga Das Boro laid the foundation stone for the improvement of the Mangaldai–Bhutiachang road in Tangla town of Udalguri district on Thursday. The work will cover the stretch from Tokankata Indian Oil Station to Panery, including the busy section near Auxilium Convent, Tangla.

The project, sanctioned under SOPD-G for 2025–26 under BTR SOPD-G package, will be executed by the PWD Udalguri (R&B) division. Addressing the gathering, MLA Boro said that once completed, the upgraded road would bring significant relief to commuters and strengthen connectivity in the region. He also voiced concern that despite Tangla’s potential as a hub of trade, education, and culture, the town had been consistently overlooked for administrative upgrades such as sub-divisional status. Boro expressed disappointment over the delay in the construction of Bordoloi Bhawan, which has remained incomplete for nearly four years, and the lack of infrastructural support for the Tangla stadium.

Assuring the people, he added that if the Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) was voted to power in the upcoming BTC council elections, the party would prioritize setting up a co-district office in Tangla to give the town its long-deserved administrative recognition. The event was also attended by Former BTC Executive Member Bonjar Daimary and Jagadish Sarkar among others.

