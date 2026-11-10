Assam: Maternity and Emergency Leave Directive Sparks Outcry Among Teachers

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A directive issued by the newly appointed Inspector of Schools, Nagaon District Circle, Narmada Chetia, has triggered widespread resentment and concern among teachers and other school employees across the district.

In an urgent notification signed on November 6, bearing Memo No. IS/NDC/Leave/N-K/2005, the Inspector of Schools instructed the heads of educational institutions that, henceforth, teachers and employees of the district must submit their leave applications at least 30 days in advance.

The directive specifically mentions that women teachers and employees seeking maternity leave, child-care leave, and earned leave must apply 30 days prior to availing themselves of such leave.

The notification has naturally sparked considerable discussion and criticism within the teaching community. Teachers have raised questions about the practical feasibility of implementing such a requirement, particularly in the case of maternity leave.

Although doctors generally provide an expected date of delivery to an expectant mother, childbirth may occur considerably earlier or later than the anticipated date due to various medical and other circumstances. In such situations, teachers have questioned how a woman employee can realistically submit a leave application 30 days in advance.

Similar concerns have also been raised regarding earned leave, as it is not always possible for employees to determine their leave requirements a month beforehand.

However, the Inspector of Schools has reportedly clarified that the 30-day advance application requirement will not apply to leave sought on emergency grounds.

It is learnt that the State Government’s Education Department has not recently issued any new policy or directive introducing such a requirement for teachers and other employees. Moreover, no similar notification has reportedly been issued in other districts of the state.