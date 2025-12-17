Assam: Mathurapur HS School concludes annual sports week

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The annual sports week of Mathurapur Higher Secondary School concluded on December 16 with a grand ceremony. The event was presided over by retired teacher Indira Phukan Kakati, and attended by prominent guests, including Brajen Chetia, Secretary of Assam Secondary Teachers’ Association, and Misbaul Haque, Vice-President of Sivasagar District Secondary Teachers’ Association.

The ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp, followed by a welcome address by Principal Nabakanta Saikia. Students presented a vibrant cultural programme, including a Jhumur dance, a solo performance, and a Zubeen Garg song.

The chief guest, Brajen Chetia, emphasized the importance of sports and extracurricular activities in shaping the personality of students. He urged the students to excel in their chosen fields and bring glory to the school. Other dignitaries, including Pranita Rava, Principal of Blossom Public School, also spoke on the occasion, highlighting the significance of sports and cultural activities in student life. The students were awarded prizes and certificates for their outstanding performances in various events.

Also Read: Educationist Tarun Loing Felicitated for Doctoral Achievement