Educationist Tarun Loing Felicitated for Doctoral Achievement

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Tarun Loing, a researcher of Mising folk culture from Chomoni Temera village under Gulongtemera Gaon panchayat of Rangamati mouza in Bokakhat sub-division, and the youngest son of Late Tangkeshwar Loing, a teacher of Golaghat Government Bezbaruah Higher Secondary School, and mother Tileshwari Loing, has earned his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree from Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva University. He is currently serving as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Assamese at Jorhat College.

Under the supervision of Dr Bijoy Kumar Sharma, Professor of the Department of Assamese at Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva University, he prepared his doctoral research thesis titled ‘Social and Cultural Life: Tradition and Change among Assamese-speaking Misings.’ Through this scholarly work, he has brought pride to his native village as well as the entire region.

In recognition of this achievement, Chomoni Temera Navoddipta Sampriti Sangha, Namtemera Yuvak Sangha, Jyoti Club, Ankur Club, Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha (Jankalyan Primary Branch), Kaliakrishna Primary Branch, Tangkeshwar Loing Memorial Trust, Tangkeshwar Loing Smriti Raksha Samiti Assam, along with local residents, visited his residence and extended their congratulations and felicitations.

