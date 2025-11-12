Assam: Mayor Dr Saikat Patra's room vandalized in Dibrugarh Municipal office

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The door lock and glass table top of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) Mayor Dr Saikat Patra's room in the DMC building were found broken on Sunday evening when Dr Patra was out of station for a meeting in Delhi.

Speaking to reporters, The DMC Mayor said, "I was not in office as I had gone to Delhi to participate in the National Urban Conclave on November 8 and 9 with the DMC Commissioner. In my absence, an incident happened in my office room. I heard that Deputy Mayor Ujjal Phukan broke my glass table top and the door's lock. This should not have happened and disputes should be solved through dialogue not with violence."

"DMC is one of the oldest civic bodies in Assam and such incidents cause defamation. It is not necessary to take such violent steps," Patra added.

On the other hand, Deputy Mayor Ujjal Phukan refuted the allegation and said, "I have no room in the building and that is why we had a discussion in the DMC Mayor's room as he was not in Dibrugarh. This is not a big issue. We have much work to do."

Sources said that no room was allotted to the Deputy Mayor in the DMC after he had left his room for the DMC Commissioner.

