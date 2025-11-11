Deputy Mayor Allegedly Damages Mayor’s Table at Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Office

Dibrugarh: The Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) office turned chaotic on Tuesday, after an alleged incident involving Deputy Mayor Ujjal Phukan, who reportedly broke the lock of the Mayor’s office door and damaged a glass table during a heated exchange.

According to Dibrugarh Mayor Dr. Saikat Patra, the incident occurred during a disagreement over the tender committee’s functioning and a pending renovation work related to an old municipal building. The Mayor alleged that in a fit of anger, the Deputy Mayor forced open the door of his office, breaking the lock, and then smashed the glass table in front of several municipal officials.

“This kind of behaviour and damage to government property cannot be justified,” said Mayor Dr. Patra while describing the incident to the media. He further stated that such actions undermine the dignity of the institution and set a poor example for the municipal administration.

In response, Deputy Mayor Ujjal Phukan downplayed the incident, saying the damage was unintentional. “The table broke when I leaned on it, and the lock came off as I pulled the door a bit hard,” he explained, adding that the issue was being unnecessarily exaggerated.

The incident has sparked sharp reactions within the DMC, with officials expressing concern over growing internal conflict. Many have called for a proper inquiry into the matter to maintain decorum and accountability within the civic body.

What began as a routine discussion on municipal work quickly escalated into a public controversy, leaving the Dibrugarh civic administration under scrutiny.