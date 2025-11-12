Assam: Mazbat police bust drug network, seize 213 kg cannabis

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a major breakthrough against the illegal drug trade, the Mazbat police under Udalguri district once again struck a decisive blow by seizing 213 kilograms of contraband cannabis during a well-coordinated operation conducted at Rongapani village on Monday.

Acting on a specific tip-off, a police team led by Officer-in-Charge Nilabhajyoti Nath, along with In-Charge of Lalpani police outpost Pranab Baruah, SI Chitranil Das, and personnel from the police battalion, launched the operation early in the day. During the raid, a large quantity of cannabis, neatly packed and ready for transportation, was recovered from the area.

Police have arrested one person, a resident of Majuli village under Mazbat police station, in connection with the seizure. Preliminary investigations suggest the contraband was likely connected to an interstate smuggling network, with its estimated black-market value pegged at around Rs 21.30 lakh.

Speaking of the operation, police sources confirmed that the crackdown was part of an ongoing campaign to curb the smuggling and distribution of narcotics across the Udalguri-Bodoland areas. A case has been registered under Mazbat police station (Case No. 60/25), and further investigation is in progress to trace the wider network involved in the illegal trade.

