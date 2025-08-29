Assam: Measures to clean Sivasagar’s East Jamuna Canal after turtle deaths

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Following the recent incident of the death of two giant turtles in the East Jamuna Canal, the Sibsagar Municipal Board (SMB) has taken a series of steps to restore and protect the ecological balance of the water body.

As part of the efforts, the board carried out a special cleanliness drive in the canal, which included the removal of accumulated waste, clearing of clogged drains, and proper disposal of debris to maintain the smooth flow of water.

To prevent further pollution, a steel screen has been installed beneath the iron bridge over the canal. The screen is designed to prevent plastics, debris, and other floating waste from entering the watercourse. Officials of SMB informed that continuous and regular cleaning of the collected debris is also being undertaken to maintain the canal in a hygienic condition.

In order to prevent recurrence of such incidents, the board has also proposed the installation of a vertical garden near the iron bridge under the National Clean Air Program (NCAP). This initiative is expected to not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of the site but also discourage indiscriminate dumping of garbage and pollutants into the canal.

The Sibsagar Municipal Board assured that regular monitoring and necessary interventions would continue in order to maintain cleanliness and safeguard the ecological balance of the East Jamuna Canal.

