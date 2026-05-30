Assam Medical College (AMC) Pathology Department secures prestigious NABL accreditation

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a significant achievement for Assam’s healthcare and medical education sector, the Department of Pathology at Assam Medical College (AMC) has been awarded accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), one of India’s most prestigious quality assurance bodies for laboratories.

NABL, an autonomous organisation operating under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, is responsible for assessing and accrediting testing and calibration laboratories that meet national and international standards of quality and competence. Laboratories accredited by NABL are widely regarded as reliable and trustworthy for scientific testing, including medical diagnostics.

With this latest accreditation, the Department of Pathology joins AMC’s Departments of Microbiology, Biochemistry, and Radiology, which had previously secured NABL accreditation. The achievement marks another milestone in the institution’s ongoing efforts to strengthen diagnostic services and enhance the quality of patient care.

The accreditation is being viewed as the result of the dedicated efforts and commitment of the college’s faculty members, medical professionals, technical staff, and administrative personnel.

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