Training programme on vector-borne diseases at Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH)

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A training on Subnational Malaria Elimination Verification (SNMEV) is being conducted at the Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh, from January 7 to 9, by the National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC), Dte General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of India, in collaboration with TCI Foundation.

The training covers districts that have reported zero indigenous cases of malaria for three consecutive years, from the states of Assam, Manipur, and Sikkim with the objective of sensitization of officials from states and eligible districts on key modalities of the SNMEV.

The training was inaugurated by a panel of dignitaries including Dr Sanjeeb Kakati, Principal, AMCH, Dr Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Addl Director, NCVBDC, Dr Juliana, SRD - RoHFW Guwahati, Dr Trisha Borah, Jt Director Health Services, Dibrugarh, Govt of Assam, Dr Gaurangi Gogoi, Prof and HOD, Dept of Community Medicine, AMCH, Dr Tulika Goswami, Prof Community Medicine, AMCH, and Dr RC Dhiman from TCI Foundation.

Dr Sanjeeb Kakati, Principal, AMCH, took note of the journey of the malaria programme and emphasized on the need for advanced preparedness and cautioned against reduced vigilance by districts, which may lead to re-establishment of malaria.

Dr Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Addl Director, NCVBDC, highlighted the key milestones achieved by the malaria programme in the last 10 years and that the nation was targeting elimination of malaria by 2030.

He emphasized upon the key support and pivotal role of medical colleges in research, capacity building, periodical supportive monitoring visits, and prevention of re-establishment in collaboration with the programme teams.

Dr Juliana, SRD-RoH&FW, appreciated the contribution of medical colleges in the malaria programme's progress and emphasized on the involvement of all cadres in the preparation of comprehensive dossiers for SNMEV.

Dr Trishna Borah, Jt Director, Health Services, Dibrugarh, Govt of Assam, welcomed all participants and encouraged everyone to actively share their key experiences from the ground.

Dr Gaurangi, Gogoi, Prof and HOD, Community Medicine, noted that the training could serve as a key platform for cross sharing of experiences and learnings, towards achieving malaria elimination.

Dr Tulika Goswami, Prof of Community Medicine, AMCH, noted that many districts in Assam were approaching elimination. She emphasized on the need for strengthened vector surveillance as a key intervention.

Dr RC Dhiman from TCI Foundation, concluded the inaugural with a vote of thanks to all the dignitaries, Dr Tanu Jain, Director, NCVBDC, and the participants. The training comprises various technical sessions to provide handholding support to the state and district officials in preparation of dossiers that would be a key mandatory document for Malaria Elimination Verification.

Also Read: RailTel Bags Rs 56.71 Cr Contract to Implement HMIS in Seven Assam Medical College Hospitals