Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) makes breakthrough in minimal-access open-heart surgery

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) has achieved a significant medical breakthrough by successfully performing a complex open-heart surgery using minimal-access cardiac surgery techniques in a milestone that marks a new chapter in advanced cardiac care in Upper Assam.

The procedure, carried out by a multidisciplinary team led by the Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS), involved the repair of an Atrial Septal Defect (ASD), a congenital heart condition. Surgeons used highly advanced methods including cold blood cardioplegia, supported by the cutting-edge facilities at the Superspeciality Block. Hospital officials confirmed that the patient was stable and under close postoperative monitoring.

AMCH Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent Dr Sanjeev Kakoti lauded the team’s exemplary coordination and dedication. He commended the CTVS surgeons, anaesthesiology unit, perfusionists, technical staff, and nursing personnel for delivering a complex, high-risk cardiac intervention with precision.

Dr Kakoti noted that the success of this surgery demonstrated AMCH’s expanding capability to routinely handle advanced cardiac procedures. “With strengthened infrastructure and sophisticated diagnostic systems now in place, we are well-positioned to offer high-end cardiac surgery within the region,” he said.

He added that such achievements would significantly reduce the need for patients from Upper Assam to travel outside the state for specialized cardiac treatment. The CTVS Department and supporting teams will also play a key role in the upcoming second phase of the mega health camp, further enhancing healthcare delivery.

The hospital administration and various health organizations have expressed appreciation for the collaborative effort that led to this medical accomplishment.

