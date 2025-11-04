Assam Medical College & Hospital marks 79th foundation day with pride and tradition

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) celebrated its 79th foundation day on Monday with a series of events honouring its distinction as North East India’s first medical college.

The day began with AMCH Principal and Chief Superintendent Prof Sanjeeb Kakati hoisting the institutional flag at the AMC OPD complex. This was followed by a ceremony dedicating lecture halls to legendary teachers who have shaped the college’s academic excellence over decades.

An open session at the Dr John Berry White auditorium brought together faculty members, students, staff, and nurses for the main commemoration. Prof Kakati presented the college’s annual report and presided over the felicitation of distinguished alumni and the award ceremony for MBBS toppers.

“This institution stands as a testament to the vision of those who believed in bringing quality medical education to North East India,” Prof Kakati stated during his address.

Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) CMD Pranjal Changmai and Dibrugarh Mayor Dr Saikat Patra, an AMCH alumnus, attended as guests of honour. Pranjal Changmai reflected on the college’s impact, saying, “AMCH has not only produced competent doctors but has been instrumental in improving healthcare access across the entire northeastern region for nearly eight decades.”

The celebrations concluded with campus illumination in the evening, followed by a cultural programme that united the AMCH community.

Also Read: Assam Medical College and Hospital Celebrates 79th Glories Years of Healing, Heritage , and Excellence