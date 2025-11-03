Assam Medical College and Hospital Celebrates 79th Glories Years of Healing, Heritage , and Excellence

Guwahati : The historic Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, the pride of North-East India, celebrated its 79th Foundation Day with grandeur, reflecting on decades of medical service, education, and research that have shaped generations of doctors and caregivers.
Tracing its origins back to 1900, when John Berry White laid the foundation of the Berry White Medical School, the institution was officially inaugurated as the Assam Medical College in 1947 a milestone moment for healthcare in the region.
The celebration, held at the John Berry White Auditorium, was graced by Principal Dr. Sanjib Kakati, Superintendent Dr. Dhruvajyoti Bhuyan, and eminent guests including Dr. Saikat Patra, Mayor of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation, and Pranjal Changmai, Managing Director of Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL).
In his address, Dr. Kakati expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Assam for its ₹300 crore infrastructure support, enabling the college to reach new heights. He also announced the upcoming launch of robotic surgery facilities, reflecting AMCH’s commitment to advanced healthcare innovation.
The 79th Foundation Day served as a proud reminder of AMCH’s journey from humble beginnings to a centre of excellence. It celebrated not only its glorious past but also a future driven by dedication, technology, and the timeless spirit of healing that continues to define the heart of Assam Medical College.