Assam Medical College and Hospital Celebrates 79th Glories Years of Healing, Heritage , and Excellence

Guwahati : The historic Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, the pride of North-East India, celebrated its 79th Foundation Day with grandeur, reflecting on decades of medical service, education, and research that have shaped generations of doctors and caregivers.

Tracing its origins back to 1900, when John Berry White laid the foundation of the Berry White Medical School, the institution was officially inaugurated as the Assam Medical College in 1947 a milestone moment for healthcare in the region.

The celebration, held at the John Berry White Auditorium, was graced by Principal Dr. Sanjib Kakati, Superintendent Dr. Dhruvajyoti Bhuyan, and eminent guests including Dr. Saikat Patra, Mayor of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation, and Pranjal Changmai, Managing Director of Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL).