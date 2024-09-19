Assam Medical College Inaugurates New State-of-the-Art Mortuary Complex in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: In an auspicious moment in the history of Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh, the most awaited two storeyed new mortuary complex with all modern amenities was inaugurated on Tuesday by the Principal of Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sanjeeb Kakati in the presence of Head of Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Dr Renuka Rongpharpi and is now opened for public service of the region. An estimate of Rs 4.47 lakh under AMCH-vision-5 package was sanctioned for the construction of the complex.

