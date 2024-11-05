Assam: Medical negligence sparks outcry in Tangla

A Correspondent

TANGLA: In a sheer case of medical negligence and malpractice by private diagnostic centre in healthcare industry, an out of twist incident has sparked widespread controversy after a pregnant woman, who had been receiving prenatal care at a private clinic, delivered twins despite having been informed through ultrasound sonography report that she was carrying only one foetus. According to reports, the woman Minu Kachari, an inhabitant of Chamuapara village under Tangla PS in Udalguri district had undergone ultrasound sonography which was examined by Dr. Rupam Sarkar at a private diagnostic centre, in Tangla two months back.

The doctor reportedly confirmed that she was carrying a single foetus. However, when the woman was rushed to Tangla CHC on Friday with severe abdominal pain, she unexpectedly gave birth to healthy twins a boy and a girl. The family and villagers are stunned and have raised question regarding the accuracy and reliability of the private clinic’s diagnostics. “It is a clear case of medical negligence due to lack of reasonable care in duty to be followed by gynaecologist and obstetrician leading to wrong reporting of USG,” said a villager requesting anonymity.

In an unexpected turn, Dr. Rupam Sarkar, the doctor who is engaged in Udalguri Civil Hospital and visits several such private clinics across the district has termed it be “human error “ on his part and asserted that such human errors are very common in medical science. The incident has stirred a public outcry, with Udalguri chapter of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) urging the Udalguri district administration and state government to take measures against such institutions which have been putting people’s life at stake raising plethora of questions about healthcare transparency and ethical standards in private clinics. The incident has also highlighted the potential risks patients face when essential healthcare information is withheld or misrepresented. Vigilant citizens have urged health department to look into the incident to determine the root cause of the discrepancy and to take appropriate action if any malpractice is identified.

