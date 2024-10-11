Assam: Social activist Nonagenarian Gandhian passes away in Udalguri district

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: Nonagenarian Gandhian social activist Mahendra Saikia of Kalaigaon in Udalguri district is no more. He closed his chapter in this life at Guwahati Medical College Hospital at 10.57 pm of October 9 following old age ailment. He was 90.

Late Saikia, one of the architect of modern Kalaigaon in Udalguri district was involved in all the social activities. In 1958, he took the key role in foundation of ‘Adarsha Gaon Krishi Samabai Samiti’ and started agriculture farming in cooperative sector. In 1962, he was also instrumental in foundation of Adarsha Gaon LP School and in 1963 he was among other prominent leaders to form the Kalaigaon Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society. With a view to unite all the unemployed youth of erstwhile Mangaldai Sub Division and to encourage them in agriculture farming, he along with prominent Freedom Fighter Pani Ram Das took the lead role in formation of Mangaldai District Educated Unemployed Youth Association’ and shouldered his responsibility as the District Organizing Secretary. In 1972 he joined the Congress and rendered his service as an Executive Committee member of APCC.

However, in the historic Assam Agitation launched by All Assam Students Union and All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad he along with his wife, daughter and sons took active role and shouldered his responsibility as the secretary of Tengabari Anchalik Committee. This pure white Khadi clad follower of Gandhiji true to the sense was also the founder of Kalaigaon College in 1982, Kalaigaon Adarsha Balika Vidyalaya in 1977, Kalaigaon Pragati Sangha in 1972. In his last days, he as the president of construction committee took the lead role in construction of a life size statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Kalaigaon.

Mention may be made here that the Udalguri district administration in recognition of his selfless service to the society offered him felicitation in 2006, offered District Level Award for Excellence in Public Service in 2010 and also offered him Chief Minister’s Best Community Award for Development in 2016.

A large number of mourners despite the incessant rain on Thursday morning rushed to his residence at Adarsha Gaon in Kalaigaon to offer their last respect and honour. Executive Member of BTC Diganta Barua also offered floral wreath. His mortal remains were consigned in to flames as per the vedic rituals at his paternal plot of land. He has left behind his wife Sarala Saikia and two daughters, three sons including social activist Bharat Saikia and a number of grand children.

