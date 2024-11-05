Assam: Tezpur University Launches Workshop On 'Human Rights Reporting And Development Journalism'

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: Department of Mass Communication and Journalism (MCJ), Tezpur University (TU) on Monday, started the 12-day-long workshop on Human Rights Reporting and Development Journalism sponsored by the Global Initiative of Academic Networks (GIAN).

GIAN is a Government of India-approved programme in Higher Education aimed at tapping the talent pool of scientists and entrepreneurs, internationally, to encourage their engagement with the institutes of Higher Education in India.

Prof. Hanane El Aissi, an Associate Professor at the Faculty of Letters and Humanities, University of Cadi Ayyad, Morocco, was present as the resource person.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof Hanane underscored the fundamental role of human rights in creating inclusive societies. “Human rights form the bedrock of inclusive societies, ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their background, are treated with dignity and respect,” she remarked. She shed light on the challenges faced by marginalized communities across the globe and the urgent need to protect their rights. Prof. Hanane further added that knowledge is a powerful tool for empowering individuals and promoting human rights.

Prof RR Haque, Vice Chancellor, in charge of the University while delivering the presidential address, stressed the inherent nature of human rights, asserting that everyone, regardless of their background, is entitled to them. He drew attention to the constitutional guarantees of human rights and the interpretations and applications of these rights in contemporary society.

Prof Farheena Danta, Dean, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, while delivering the special address, emphasized the importance of dignified reporting, highlighting the role of journalists in shaping public discourse and influencing policy decisions.

Prof Abhijit Bora, Head, Department of MCJ, and Prof Santanu Sharma, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering and also the Local Coordinator of the programme, highlighted the programme’s objectives such as media tracking of human rights issues, analysis of reporting styles, and understanding development journalism from both Western and Asian perspectives. Dr Kapou Malakar, faculty, Department of MCJ, is the course coordinator of the programme.

