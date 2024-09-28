Workshop on basic course in medical education held in Nagaon Medical College and Hospital

NAGAON: An extensive three day long workshop on basic course in medical education was successfully conducted in the premises of the Medical Education Unit of Nagaon Medical College and Hospital from September 25 onwards.

The programme was organized by the resource faculties of the Medical Education Unit of Nagaon Medical College under the aegis of the Regional Centre for Medical Education Technologies, Jorhat Medical College, Jorhat.

Dr Manab Jyoti Gohain, Medical Superintendent of JMCH who is an active member of RC, JMC served as the NMC appointed Co-ordinator. It was attended by faculties from various medical colleges of Assam.

The workshop featured 17 expansive sessions on various topics related to Medical Education where participants were engaged in interactive sessions and hands-on activities that enriched their knowledge on the new curriculum of medical education. The workshop was inaugurated by the principal-cum-chief Superintendent of Nagaon Medical College, Prof Dr Mihir Kr Goswami and the MEU Co-ordinator, Prof Dr Urmi Choudhury, Prof and HOD, Pharmacology.

The sessions were carried out by all the resource faculties of MEU including, Prof Dr Urmi Choudhury, MEU Co-ordinator, Dr Kahua Das Thakuria, MEU Co-coordinator, Dr Babita Chowdhury. The NMC appointed co-ordinator gave his valuable feedbacks on every session that enhanced the entire learning process.

During the conclusion session of the workshop, the participants expressed words of appreciation for the opportunity to network with peers and resource faculties.

