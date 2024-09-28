Laikhuta erected for Demow Thakurbari Sarbajanin Sri Sri Durga Puja Mahotsav 2024

DEMOW: The Demow Thakurbari Sarbajanin Sri Sri Durga Puja Mahotsav 2024 will be organized in Demow Thakurbari premises (Demow Chariali) for four days. The Laikhuta for the pandal of Demow Thakurbari Sarbajanin Sri Sri Durga Puja Mahotsav 2024 was installed in front of Demow Thakurbari premises on Thursday in the presence of the Demow Thakurbari Sarbajanin Sri Sri Durga Puja Mahotsav 2024 committee members and dignitaries. Durga Puja will start on October 9 and will end on October 12. The Demow Thakurbari Sarbajanin Sri Sri Durga Puja is the oldest Durga Puja in the Demow area.

