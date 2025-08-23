Assam: Meet on midterm session of Sivasagar District Xahitya Xabha

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The upcoming midterm session of the 2025-27 term of Sivasagar District Xahitya Xabha will be organized under the patronage of the Demow Branch Xahitya Xabha, various organizations, institutions, and in association with the people. A public meeting on the organization of the session and discussion of various issues, along with the formation of a strong organizing committee, will be held at the Demow Girls High School on August 24. Arun Sarma, President, and Bita Handique, Secretary of Demow Branch Xahitya Xabha, have invited the local organizations of Demow and the public to be present in the meeting.

