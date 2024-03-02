Assam: Meet on Narco Coordination Centre held in Golaghat district

GOLAGHAT: A meeting of district level NCORD (Narco Coordination Centre) was held on Friday under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Dr P Uday Praveen in the meeting conference hall of Golaghat district commissioner’s office.

The meeting discussed a number of aspects to be taken in the formation of a drug free Golaghat. In the meeting, the Commissioner advocated to bring awareness against drugs at all levels in the school and in the district. It also discussed the operational aspects of de-addiction centers in the district and also decided to take necessary measures to solve various problems of the centers.

The commissioner urged the health department to visit every de-addiction centre in the district at least once a month. It was also decided to take action against the unauthorised medical shops operating in the district. The meeting was attended by Superintendent of Police, Golaghat Rajen Singh, Additional District Commissioner Syed Wasvir Sub-Vani, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dhansiri Shreya Singhal.

