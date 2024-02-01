Assam: Meet on pre-conception and pre-natal diagnostic techniques held at office chamber of Additional Chief Medical & Health Officer, Nagaon

NAGAON: A review meeting of the District Advisory Committee on Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994 (PC&PNDT) was held at office chamber of the Additional Chief Medical & Health Officer (FW), Nagaon. The meeting was chaired by Dr Arupjyoti Mahanta, Joint Director, District Health Services, Nagaon.

Dr Mahanta gave a brief insight regarding the purpose of the meeting explaining that one of the primary purpose of the Act is to prevent sex selection by expecting families and preventing female foeticide among the other objectives. The DEMO Uday Ch Deka gave a brief on the current status of the implementation of the Act with regards to Nagaon and Hojai. He added that currently the application process to open any new Ultra Sonography Centres has been made via online application and that the District Health Department team is constantly monitoring and inspecting for any flouting of PC&PNDT Act 1994 norms by the diagnostics centres. Additional CM&HO (FW), Nagaon Dr Kabita Barua, CM&HO (CD), Nagaon Dr D C Roy, District Immunization Officer Dr Mukut Chandra Deka and other concerned officials from the District Health Department were also present in the meeting.

Also Read: Assam: Lecture programme organize at Srimanta Sankardeva Vishwavidyalaya in Nagaon

Also Watch: