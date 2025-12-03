Assam: Meeting held to address growing traffic congestion in Mangaldai town

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: The Thana Level Nagarik Committee of Mangaldai police station on Monday organized a stakeholders' meeting to find realistic and sustainable solutions to the escalating traffic congestion in Mangaldai town, primarily caused by the rapid increase in the number of e-rickshaws.

The meeting was chaired by Senior Superintendent of Police, Darrang, Hemanta Kr Das. Kumaresh Dutta, President of the Committee, along with members Bhargab Kr Das, Utpal Hazarika, Mayukh Goswami, and others highlighted the uncontrolled proliferation of e-rickshaws, reckless driving, and the resulting traffic chaos in the district headquarters town.

Participants stressed the urgent need for regulated movement of e-rickshaws and proposed several remedial measures.

Kallol Deka, Executive Officer of Mangaldai Municipal Board, presented a detailed roadmap prepared by the civic body, which includes designated routes, parking zones, and official guidelines for operating e-rickshaws.

The meeting emphasised the importance of restricting the operational areas of e-rickshaws right at the point of sale. It was resolved to recommend to the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC), Darrang, that e-rickshaw dealers be directed to obtain an affidavit from buyers clearly stating the intended areas of operation. This will enable authorities to take appropriate action in case of violations.

Addressing the gathering, SSP Hemanta Kr Das urged the District E-Rickshaw Owners' Association to play an active role in coordinating with its members and ensuring compliance. He also instructed the traffic branch of Mangaldai police to intensify vigilance on commercial passenger vehicles and initiate strict legal action against violators.

The meeting was also attended by Inspector Chandan Jyoti Bora, Officer-in-Charge of Mangaldai police station, the in-charge of the traffic branch, and office-bearers of the District E-Rickshaw Owners' Association, who actively participated in the discussions.

Also Read: Kohima Police Unveil Detailed Traffic and Security Measures for Hornbill Festival 2025