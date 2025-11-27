Darrang Police arrests suspected Jihadist linked to foreign terror outfits

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Darrang police in a significant achievement on Tuesday arrested Munsher Ali (28 years), a resident of Paschim Kamarpara village under Kharupetia police station in Darrang district, on charges of engaging in anti-India jihadi activities.

The accused, who studied only up to Class IX and earns his livelihood as a petty cow-dung trader, was found to be using Virtual Private Network (VPN) applications to mask his online activities and communicate securely with handlers of Bangladesh-based militant outfits. Police sources said that credible digital evidence was recovered establishing his close links with terrorist organizations such as the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) through encrypted social media platforms.

Munsher Ali had been working in Tamil Nadu for some time and returned to his village just days before his arrest. Intelligence inputs suggest he was actively coordinating with his foreign contacts to carry out subversive activities and potential attacks in Kharupetia and other parts of Assam.

A case (Kharupetia PS Case No. 134/2025) has been registered under Sections 147, 148, 152, and 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 39(2) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He was produced in court on Wednesday and remanded to police custody.

Police are now examining his electronic devices and VPN logs to trace the full extent of his network.

