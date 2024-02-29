Assam: Meeting on election preparations held in Golaghat district

GOLAGHAT: A meeting on election preparations was held recently under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Dr P Uday Pravin in the conference hall of Golaghat district commissioner’s office. The meeting discussed at length with the officials of the cell about the functioning of various cells in the three electoral districts of Golaghat formed for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In the meeting, the Additional Commissioners of Bokakhat Sub District Simi Karan, Chief Executive Officer of Golaghat Zilla Parishad Dhiraj Das, Additional Commissioner, Golaghat Damodar Barman were present.

