Assam: Mega health camp under ‘Susrukha Setu’ held in Silchar

SILCHAR: Cachar District Administration scripted another milestone in community healthcare delivery with the successful organization of the second LAC-wise Mega Health Camp under the flagship initiative ‘Susrukha Setu’ on Tuesday, coinciding with the 5th day of “Seva Hi Samarpan: Seva Saptah.” Held at Assam Palace in Silchar constituency, the camp witnessed an overwhelming response with 1,918 beneficiaries screened and 234 numbers of patients referred for Phase-II specialized treatment at tertiary hospitals. The programme was attended by Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, IAS, District Development Commissioner, Norsing Bey,ACS ,CEO Zilla Parishad Pranab Kumar Bora, ADC (Health) Dr. Khaleda Sultana Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Neihat Haolai, ACS, Assistant Commissioner (Health) Deepa Das, ACS, and Joint Director of Health Services Dr. Shibananda Roy along with senior officials, medical professionals, and community representatives.

In his keynote address, MLA Silchar Dipayan Chakraborty began by paying homage to late iconic singer Zubeen Garg and expressing gratitude to Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for his visionary leadership in steering Assam towards becoming one of the nation’s top five states. Calling the camp a milestone in health delivery, the MLA said that the initiative was not just about treatment, but about instilling a sense of security and trust among the people. He urged parents to make full use of the camp facilities, ensure regular check-ups, and promote healthy practices such as yoga, a disciplined lifestyle, and freedom from harmful addictions. He emphasized that this camp reflected the government’s determination to extend quality healthcare even to the most remote corners of the district, leaving no mother, child, or elderly person outside the fold of medical care.

The MLA praised the efforts of the Cachar District Administration under the leadership of DC Mridul Yadav and lauded the selfless contribution of doctors, nurses, ASHA workers, and volunteers who made the programme meaningful. He also referred to the recent adoption of 100 TB patients by 100 Nikshay Mitras under Seva Saptah, organized at Gandhi Bhawan on Monday, where patients received food baskets and pledged support. He described Nikshay Mitra not merely as a nutritional support scheme but as a mission that restores dignity and hope among patients, strengthening their will to complete treatment. He stressed that no one in Silchar should fight TB alone and urged Cachar to set an example in fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of a TB-free India by 2025.

While speaking at the event, Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, IAS, highlighted that the initiative reflects the government’s vision of strengthening preventive healthcare in Assam. He said that with ‘Susrukha Setu’ the district seeks to build a bridge of security where every child and every family feels assured of timely medical attention. He further assured that all the patients referred from the camp to tertiary hospitals will receive complete care and all necessary facilities for treatment. The DC reiterated that the District Administration will continue to oversee and support such drives so that no citizen is deprived of access to healthcare.

It is important to note that the Mega Health Camp was specially designed for children in the age group of 0–18 years and offered specialist consultations across pediatrics, neurology, ophthalmology, ENT, and other departments. Beneficiaries underwent screenings for congenital heart conditions, neurological disorders, psychosomatic illnesses, TB, cancer, and other health issues, while diagnostic facilities including lab tests, ECG, and dental check-ups were made available. Immunization services, physiotherapy, Ayush and Unani consultations, and distribution of PMJAY health cards were also carried out. A yoga demonstration by NGO Shiv Durga Club of Palonghat added a wellness dimension to the programme, encouraging families to adopt preventive lifestyle practices.

Later, MLA Dipayan Chakraborty and DC Mridul Yadav visited the screening counters, interacted with doctors, staff, and patients, and personally reviewed the functioning of the camp. Officials informed that with Silchar setting the momentum, similar health drives will be rolled out across 5 LACs of Cachar. By combining modern medical facilities with community participation, the Mega Health Camp has reinforced the healthcare framework of the district and rekindled hope for a healthier, disease-free future for the people of Cachar, stated a press release.

