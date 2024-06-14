Assam: Member of Banned Outfit from Manipur Held in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: In a significant breakthrough, the Special Task Force (STF) Assam, acting on a tip-off, successfully intercepted a vehicle this morning at Sonapur Toll Gate on NH 27. The intelligence suggested that a Manipur-based banned organization was attempting to procure equipment potentially for sabotage activities.

The operation began with reliable input about the unauthorized transportation of drones and related equipment. The vehicle, bearing registration number AS 01 FU 3927, was tracked from Sixmile and subsequently stopped. Upon inspection, the STF team apprehended one youth from Manipur, identified as Khaigoulen Kipgen aged 27 years, son of Hensat Kipgen from Gamngai village under Sapormeina Police Station of Kangpokpi District in Manipur. He was travelling with two minors.

The following items were recovered from the vehicle: 10 TB30 Intelligent Flight Batteries suspected to be used in drones, cash amounting to Rs. 3,40,000, 4 pairs of shoes and one mobile handset

The confiscation of these items, particularly drone batteries, underscores the clandestine efforts by certain banned organizations in Manipur to procure drones for illicit activities. The STF is conducting necessary formalities and further investigations are underway.