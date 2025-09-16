Assam: Memorandum submitted to resolve Sivasagar’s drinking water crisis

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In order to address the persistent problems related to the supply of clean drinking water in different localities of Sivasagar town, the Nikhil Asom Samajwadi Janaganatantrik Gana Swaraj Party and the Indian Patriotic Federation Socialist (IPFS) jointly submitted a memorandum on Monday. The memorandum was handed over to Debabrata Sharma, Executive Officer of Sivasagar Municipal Board, by the state chief coordinator and senior journalist Pranjal Rajguru.

At present, residents of several areas including Phukan Nagar, Melachakar, Kalibari, Lachit Nagar, Amolapatty and Sankardev Nagar are facing difficulties in receiving safe drinking water on a regular basis. The memorandum highlighted a range of issues such as the need for proper purification of the supplied water through scientific methods, urgent repair of leaking pipelines across the town, installation of on-off taps in public water points to prevent wastage, and concerns over contractors digging up newly constructed roads in the name of installing water pipes, leading to misuse of government development funds.

Responding to the submission, Executive Officer Sharma assured that the municipal authority would take prompt measures to resolve the public grievances. He further informed that currently, only a limited number of residents benefit from the municipal water supply. However, within the next one and a half years, the entire town is expected to be covered under the Central Government’s Atal Amrit Drinking Water Supply Scheme, which aims to provide purified water through modern infrastructure. Sharma also mentioned that under the extended map of Sivasagar town, a larger section of residents will be able to avail the benefits of this welfare scheme.

Also Read: MS(S)RSS submits memorandum for better railway service at Makum-Dangri section

Also Watch: