Assam: Memorandum to Chief Minister regarding attacks on Christian schools of Golaghat

GOLAGHAT: United Christian Forum of Golaghat submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister of Assam through the District Commissioner of Golaghat on Monday against recent threats and attacks on Christian schools. In the memorandum, the president and secretary of the organization Jidan Aind and Leander Toppo, respectively, said that since few days and weeks, the Christian community is disturbed by the continuous threats and attacks on Christian schools and demands for the removal of Christian symbols by some fringe elements. They demanded investigation into the matter.

There has been a report that some people demanded celebration of Saraswati Puja in Christian schools creating a sense fear and anxiety. Such demands and requests in Christian schools are utter disrespectful for the religious communities harmoniously living and studying in the institution. The Christian schools operate under the frame work of the Article 2(1) , 30 (1) and 51 (A) of the Constitution of lndia. Priests and nuns serving in Christian schools wearing cassocks and religious habits in school campuses are part of their religious practices and have nothing to do with conversion activities. They demanded state government to take action against these elements who are threatening Christian society and are against the rights given by the Constitution of India.

Also Read: Assam: HSLC Student Expelled for Cheating in Nagaon

Also Watch: