Assam: Morigaon Youth Congress leader Arindam Baruah passed away

A Correspondent

Morigaon: Arindam Baruah (Rajamani), the only son of former Morigaon MLA Junjunali Barua, District Youth Congress president, youth leader passed away at a private hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. He was 39 years old at the time of his death. Arindam had been undergoing treatment for liver disease for a long time. His death has cast a pall of gloom in the entire district. Arindam’s father, former secretary of the Assam Football Association, once prominent sports organizer and politician Khirod Baruah, was shot dead on November 27, 1993 in Morigaon. Arindam is survived by his wife, two young children. Arindam’s death was mourned by Morigaon District Congress Committee president Ramesh Bardoloi, APCC senior spokesperson Imdad Hussain, MP Pradyut Bardoloi, Laharighat Block Congress, Jagiroad Block Congress Committee, District Youth Congress, District Women Congress and District NSUI and other organizations have expressed deep condolences.

