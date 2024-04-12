Assam: Mentally Challenged Man Returns Home After 5 Years, Rescued from Goa

ASSAM: A 35-year-old mentally challenged man from Assam, Sanuram Das, who was missing for five years, has finally returned home. Sanuram went missing from his home at Daturi in Bijni in Chirang district in 2016, leaving his family in shock and desperate for answers.



The joint efforts of Madhav Pradeep Patil, a dedicated social activist with The Jeevan Anand Sanstha, Goa, and Ajay Kumar Roy, MLA from Bijni 20th assembly constituency, gave the much-awaited merger could be successful.



Sanuram was discovered by Patil in Goa's Sindur district in 2021. Sensing the urgency of the situation, Patil treated Sanuram with compassionate care and treatment at their ashram Knowing Sanuram's origins in Bijni, Assam, Patil wasted no time that he contacted MLA Ajay Kumar Rai for help.



Under Rai’s supervision and coordination, a successful arrangement was made to bring Sanuram back home to Assam. Last Wednesday, Patil accompanied Sanuram on a train journey from Mumbai and was finally reunited with his family after five long years of separation.



Sanuram's mother Jayanti Das, a daily wage labourer, expressed deep gratitude to MLA Ajay Kumar Rai for his unwavering support and dedication in facilitating her son's return. The family’s happiness knows no bounds as they embrace Sanuram back to their fold.



This touching story highlights the power of community efforts and the vital role that dynamic individuals like Patil and Rai play in restoring hope and reuniting families. The successful reunion of Sanuram Das and his family is a beacon of hope, emphasizing the importance of collective compassion and perseverance in the face of adversity.