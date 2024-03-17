Assam: Minister Atul Bora inaugurated handloom art tourism village in Bokakhat

GOLAGHAT: The handloom art tourism village located on the outskirts of Kaziranga National Park in Bokakhat sub-division was formally inaugurated on Friday by the minister Atul Bora. Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Atul Bora said that the present government had taken many important steps to promote indigenous culture. He further said that the handloom industry tourism village would have the way for self-employment of women and also have a far reaching impact on the rural economy. On the other hand, the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony, Minister of Handloom and Textiles, UG Brahma said that the present government is making relentless efforts to make efforts to self-employ women.

The minister said the project would provide better livelihood to the local weavers, especially women, and relevant support to the villagers for additional income. The Minister said that the handloom industry tourism village would give a special tourism map of India. The Minister also conveyed his heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all those involved in making this project a success. The inaugural function also distributed certificates among weavers who were trained under skill development programme. Simi Karan, Additional District Commissioner in-charge of Bokakhat delivered the welcome address on the occasion. It may be mentioned that this handloom industry tourism village, set up in Mohpara, is an important project of the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, office of the Commissioner of Development of Handloom. The project has been implemented by the weavers’ service centre Guwahati and the sub-divisional magistrate’s office in Bokakhat.

