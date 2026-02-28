NTPC unveils Rs 30 lakh CSR projects to boost eri silk in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR)

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The NTPC-Bongaigaon situated at Salakati in Kokrajhar district under its CSR initiatives, has extended support to the Bodoland Sericulture Mission—a flagship initiative of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Government launched in 2023 to transform the traditional silk sector of the Bodoland Territorial Region into a sustainable, high-income livelihood ecosystem with focus on Eri silk.

As part of this initiative, the Sales-cum-Display Counter under the project ‘Promotion of Eri Silk and Handloom Village in Raimona National Park’ was formally inaugurated on February 25 at Mothambil Forest Village, located approximately 2 km from Raimona National Park.

The project, being implemented by the BTC government in collaboration with the Department of Sericulture with CSR support of NTPC-Bongaigaon, entails a total outlay of Rs 30 lakh. Mothambil Forest Village has been identified as the project site to promote eco-tourism linked livelihood development through Eri silk rearing and handloom weaving, directly benefiting around 125 women beneficiaries (89 rearers and 36 weavers) and indirectly supporting over 779 beneficiaries and more than 1700 villagers across the surrounding area.

Speaking on the occasion, Derhasat Basumatary stated that the Bodoland Sericulture Mission has been envisioned as a key driver for rural livelihood enhancement in the region, with special emphasis on women-led economic activities. He noted that the initiative at Mothambil Forest Village represents a meaningful convergence of biodiversity conservation, eco-tourism, and the traditional silk heritage of the Bodo community. He further conveyed that the creation of forward market linkages through the Sales-cum-Display Counter donated by NTPC-Bongaigaon would enable artisans to secure better value for their products while encouraging youth and women to engage in sustainable livelihood practices rooted in local resources and skills.

The newly inaugurated Sales-cum-Display Counter, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 5.90 lakh, has been developed as a traditional assam type structure with dedicated display arrangements for showcasing locally produced Eri silk and handloom products. The facility will be managed and operated by the women beneficiaries of the village, enabling direct market access and value realization for their products thereby promoting livelihood and economic growth of the women in the area.

The broader project interventions include establishment of Kesseru plantations for Eri silkworm rearing, construction of rearing houses, provision of spinning machines to community groups, supply of improved certified looms with accessories, supply of quality Eri yarn, and creation of this dedicated sales platform.

Also Read: Assam: NTPC-Bongaigaon launches 2026 batch of ‘Disha Classes’