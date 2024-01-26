Assam: Minister Hazarika Launches New Ration Cards, Unveils Welfare Initiatives in Tezpur

TEZPUR: In a significant development, Pijush Hazarika, the Minister of Water Resources, Parliamentary Affairs, Information, Public Relations, Printing, and Social Justice, unveiled a new era for over 6,700 beneficiaries in the Tezpur Legislative Assembly Constituency. The inauguration ceremony, held at Tezpur Swahid Bakori on Thursday, marked the commencement of the distribution of new ration cards, promising transformative changes for the recipients.

Minister Hazarika underscored the pivotal role of the new ration card, revealing that it would open doors to additional benefits, including eligibility for the Ayushman card and LPG gas under the Ujjwala scheme. The Ayushman card ensures that each family member can avail medical care up to Rs 5 lakh annually, significantly enhancing healthcare accessibility for the residents. An estimated 29,668 individuals in the Tezpur LAC stand to benefit from these newly issued cards.

Highlighting the government's unwavering commitment, Minister Hazarika emphasized the ongoing efforts led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to provide a dignified life for economically disadvantaged individuals. The distribution of ration cards, according to Hazarika, is a cornerstone of this commitment, aiming to create a nurturing environment for those in need.

During his address, Minister Hazarika made significant announcements, revealing the state government's plan to provide government jobs to 1,35,000 youth. Additionally, there will be an increase in the assistance provided under the Arunodoi scheme. Members of self-help groups in the state can anticipate receiving assistance of Rs 10,000, with the potential to increase to Rs 25,000 for exemplary performance in their respective fields.

The event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including MP Tezpur Pallab Lochan Das, MLA Prithviraj Rava, Sonitpur Zilla Parishad Chairperson Dolly Surin, Tezpur Municipality Chairman Pragyanu Bhattacharya, Tezpur Development Authority Chairman Biraj Nath, District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, and District BJP President Dipamoni Saikia.

The inauguration of new ration cards in Tezpur marks not just a distribution of essential documents but a strategic step towards comprehensive welfare, reflecting the government's commitment to ensuring a dignified life for its citizens.