Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah urges support for AGP candidate Dharmeswar Roy

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: With election campaigning gaining momentum in the Bajali constituency, Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah has expressed strong confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s prospects, asserting that the alliance is poised for a decisive victory in the upcoming polls.

Addressing a public rally in the constituency, Mallabaruah said that the people continued to place their trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government due to its track record of development over the past years. He highlighted improvements in infrastructure, public services, and welfare initiatives as key reasons behind the growing support for the NDA.

Throwing his weight behind the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Dharmeswar Roy, Mallabaruah appealed to voters to ensure his victory, stating that it would further accelerate development in Bajali. “The people have seen the work done by our government. Their faith is strong, and I am confident they will once again support the NDA,” he said.

He emphasized that electing Dharmeswar Roy would ensure continuity in development projects and bring more opportunities to the region. Mallabaruah also urged party workers to intensify grassroots campaigning and connect with voters at every level.

The Bajali constituency has emerged as a key battleground this election, with major political parties stepping up their outreach efforts.

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