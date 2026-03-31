Jayanta Mallabaruah criticizes Opposition; Bajali campaign gains momentum 

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Election fervour in the Bajali constituency is intensifying with each passing day, as political parties step up their campaign efforts ahead of the upcoming polls.

Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, while campaigning in support of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Dharmeswar Roy, addressed a public meeting in the Nityananda area, where he made a series of remarks targeting opposition leaders.

During his address, Mallabaruah criticized rival political parties, leading to a sharp exchange of rhetoric as the election campaign gathers pace. Referring to comments made by AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal, he termed such statements as ‘deeply unfortunate’ for the people of Assam. He also cautioned against what he described as the promotion of ‘Miya politics,’ stating that such approaches could impact the future of Assamese identity.

The minister also took a swipe at Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, making a sarcastic remark that drew reactions from those present at the rally. Additionally, he commented on political figure Mira Borthakur, suggesting that she appeared more active on social media.

Mallabaruah further stated that the upcoming election is not merely a political contest but also a broader issue concerning ‘illegal infiltration’ and the ‘protection of the Assamese community.’

On the Assam Accord, he claimed that the present government has taken significant steps toward implementing its provisions, adding that previous governments had not made comparable progress.

When asked by reporters about a legal matter involving noted singer Zubeen Garg, the minister refrained from making detailed comments, stating that the judiciary would deliver justice.

With leaders intensifying their campaigns and political rhetoric sharpening, Bajali is witnessing a closely contested electoral battle marked by strong statements and counter-statements from different sides.

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